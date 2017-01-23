Soccer-Liverpool's Markovic joins Hull on loan

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.

Markovic has returned to the Premier League to help Hull in their relegation battle after a season-long loan at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon was cut short by mutual agreement.

The 22-year-old, who has played 22 times for Serbia, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Liverpool from Benfica in a 20 million pounds ($24.94 million) deal in 2014.

Hull are second from bottom of the table with 16 points from 22 games, two points away from the safety zone.

($1 = 0.8018 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)