Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Reuters

April 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 2

Nice 2 Mario Balotelli 16pen, Valentin Eysseric 27

Girondins Bordeaux 1 Gaetan Laborde 9

Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,669

- - -

Montpellier HSC 0

Toulouse 1 Andy Delort 45

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,217

- - -

Nantes 2 Prejuce Nakoulma 48,54

Angers SCO 1 Famara Diedhiou 55

Red Card: Issa Cissokho 86

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,192

- - -

FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 29

Red Card: Francois Bellugou 49

Caen 0

Red Card: Damien Da Silva 81

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,149

- - -

Stade Rennes 1 Ndombe Mubele 81

Red Card: Rami Bensebaini 5

Olympique Lyon 1 Maxwell Cornet 52

Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 6

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,673

- - -

Saturday, April 1

Bastia 0

Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 48

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,908

- - -

Olympique Marseille 1 Dimitri Payet 48

Dijon FCO 1 Gregory Sertic 45+1og

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,116

- - -

Friday, March 31

En Avant de Guingamp 1 Sloan Privat 59

AS Nancy-Lorraine 0

Red Card: Modou Diagne 27

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,279

- - -