Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

April 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 2
Nice 2 Mario Balotelli 16pen, Valentin Eysseric 27
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Gaetan Laborde 9
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,669
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Toulouse 1 Andy Delort 45
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,217
- - -
Nantes 2 Prejuce Nakoulma 48,54
Angers SCO 1 Famara Diedhiou 55
Red Card: Issa Cissokho 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,192
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 29
Red Card: Francois Bellugou 49
Caen 0
Red Card: Damien Da Silva 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,149
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Ndombe Mubele 81
Red Card: Rami Bensebaini 5
Olympique Lyon 1 Maxwell Cornet 52
Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 6
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,673
- - -
Saturday, April 1
Bastia 0
Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 48
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,908
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Dimitri Payet 48
Dijon FCO 1 Gregory Sertic 45+1og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,116
- - -
Friday, March 31
En Avant de Guingamp 1 Sloan Privat 59
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Red Card: Modou Diagne 27
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,279
- - -
35