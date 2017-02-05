Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Toulouse 4 Andy Delort 47, Martin Braithwaite 56pen, Oscar Trejo 69, Ola Toivonen 89
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Saturday, February 4
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Jeremy Menez 56
Stade Rennes 1 Yoann Gourcuff 69
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,588
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 0
Caen 1 Yann Karamoh 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,428
- - -
Lille 0
FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 49
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,153
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Steve Mounie 17,64
Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 34
Red Card: Alexander Djiku 90+3
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 8,690
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Julio Tavares 31
Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 29, Thiago Silva 81, Edinson Cavani 84
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,416
- - -
Monaco 3 Valere Germain 47, Radamel Falcao 60,81
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,049
- - -
Friday, February 3
Metz 1 Yann Jouffre 82
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,011
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Nantes v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)
