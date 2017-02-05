Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 5

Toulouse 4 Andy Delort 47, Martin Braithwaite 56pen, Oscar Trejo 69, Ola Toivonen 89

Angers SCO 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,000

- - -

Saturday, February 4

Girondins Bordeaux 1 Jeremy Menez 56

Stade Rennes 1 Yoann Gourcuff 69

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,588

- - -

En Avant de Guingamp 0

Caen 1 Yann Karamoh 90+3

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,428

- - -

Lille 0

FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 49

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,153

- - -

Montpellier HSC 2 Steve Mounie 17,64

Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 34

Red Card: Alexander Djiku 90+3

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 8,690

- - -

Dijon FCO 1 Julio Tavares 31

Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 29, Thiago Silva 81, Edinson Cavani 84

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,416

- - -

Monaco 3 Valere Germain 47, Radamel Falcao 60,81

Nice 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,049

- - -

Friday, February 3

Metz 1 Yann Jouffre 82

Olympique Marseille 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,011

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Nantes v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1600)

St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)