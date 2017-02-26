Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Olympique Marseille 1 Rod Fanni 70

Paris St Germain 5 Marquinhos 6, Edinson Cavani 16, Lucas Moura 50, Julian Draxler 61, Blaise Matuidi 72

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 34,000

- - -

Olympique Lyon 5 Memphis Depay 43,53, Ivan Balliu 74og, Alexandre Lacazette 78, Mathieu Valbuena 90+2

Metz 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,488

- - -

St Etienne 0

Caen 1 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 33

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,196

- - -

Saturday, February 25

Angers SCO 3 Karl Toko Ekambi 18,57, Gregory Bourillon 78

Bastia 0

Red Card: Yannick Cahuzac 75

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,205

- - -

AS Nancy-Lorraine 0

Toulouse 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,323

- - -

Lille 2 Nicolas De Preville 66pen, Eder 67

Red Card: Julian Palmieri 80, Rio Mavuba 90+2

Girondins Bordeaux 3 Valentin Vada 16, Adam Ounas 78,82

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,772

- - -

Stade Rennes 1 Giovanni Sio 19

FC Lorient 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,791

- - -

En Avant de Guingamp 1 Etienne Didot 90

Monaco 2 Kamil Glik 24, Fabinho 86pen

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,912

- - -

Friday, February 24

Nice 2 Mickael Le Bihan 68,85

Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 9

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,998

- - -

Nantes 3 Yacine Bammou 3, Emiliano Sala 59pen, Felipe Pardo 79

Dijon FCO 1 Leo Dubois 37og

Red Card: Lois Diony 85

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 19,915

- - -