Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday

Friday, February 24

Nantes 3 Dijon FCO 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Monaco 26 18 5 3 76 24 59

2 Paris St Germain 26 17 5 4 50 18 56

-------------------------

3 Nice 26 16 8 2 42 20 56

-------------------------

4 Olympique Lyon 25 14 1 10 49 31 43

-------------------------

5 St Etienne 26 10 9 7 31 21 39

6 Olympique Marseille 26 11 6 9 35 31 39

-------------------------

7 Girondins Bordeaux 26 10 9 7 32 31 39

8 Toulouse 26 9 7 10 31 28 34

9 En Avant de Guingamp 26 9 7 10 30 33 34

10 Stade Rennes 26 8 9 9 25 31 33

11 Nantes 26 9 6 11 22 35 33

12 Montpellier HSC 26 8 8 10 38 43 32

13 Angers SCO 26 8 6 12 22 33 30

14 Lille 26 8 5 13 24 32 29

15 Caen 26 8 4 14 26 43 28

16 Metz * 25 8 6 11 25 45 28

17 Dijon FCO 27 6 9 12 37 44 27

-------------------------

18 AS Nancy-Lorraine 26 7 6 13 18 34 27

-------------------------

19 Bastia 25 5 8 12 22 33 23

20 FC Lorient 26 6 4 16 27 52 22

-------------------------

* Deducted 2 points.

1-2: Champions League / EC I

3: Champions League preliminary round

4: Europa League preliminary round

5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18: Relegation play-off

19-20: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Friday, February 24

Nice v Montpellier HSC (1945)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

En Avant de Guingamp v Monaco (1600)

Angers SCO v Bastia (1900)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Toulouse (1900)

Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)

Stade Rennes v FC Lorient (1900)

Sunday, February 26

St Etienne v Caen (1400)

Olympique Lyon v Metz (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)