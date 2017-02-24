Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 24
Nantes 3 Dijon FCO 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monaco 26 18 5 3 76 24 59
2 Paris St Germain 26 17 5 4 50 18 56
-------------------------
3 Nice 26 16 8 2 42 20 56
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 25 14 1 10 49 31 43
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 26 10 9 7 31 21 39
6 Olympique Marseille 26 11 6 9 35 31 39
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 26 10 9 7 32 31 39
8 Toulouse 26 9 7 10 31 28 34
9 En Avant de Guingamp 26 9 7 10 30 33 34
10 Stade Rennes 26 8 9 9 25 31 33
11 Nantes 26 9 6 11 22 35 33
12 Montpellier HSC 26 8 8 10 38 43 32
13 Angers SCO 26 8 6 12 22 33 30
14 Lille 26 8 5 13 24 32 29
15 Caen 26 8 4 14 26 43 28
16 Metz * 25 8 6 11 25 45 28
17 Dijon FCO 27 6 9 12 37 44 27
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy-Lorraine 26 7 6 13 18 34 27
-------------------------
19 Bastia 25 5 8 12 22 33 23
20 FC Lorient 26 6 4 16 27 52 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation play-off
19-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Friday, February 24
Nice v Montpellier HSC (1945)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
En Avant de Guingamp v Monaco (1600)
Angers SCO v Bastia (1900)
AS Nancy-Lorraine v Toulouse (1900)
Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Stade Rennes v FC Lorient (1900)
Sunday, February 26
St Etienne v Caen (1400)
Olympique Lyon v Metz (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (2000)
