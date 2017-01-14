Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters

Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 14

Angers SCO 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1

AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Bastia 0

FC Lorient 3 En Avant de Guingamp 1

Montpellier HSC 1 Dijon FCO 1

Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 1

Toulouse 0 Nantes 1

Friday, January 13

Lille 1 St Etienne 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nice 19 13 5 1 34 13 44

2 Monaco 19 13 3 3 56 20 42

-------------------------

3 Paris St Germain 20 13 3 4 39 15 42

-------------------------

4 Olympique Lyon 18 11 1 6 34 19 34

-------------------------

5 En Avant de Guingamp 20 8 6 6 26 22 30

6 Olympique Marseille 19 8 6 5 22 19 30

-------------------------

7 Stade Rennes 20 8 4 8 20 24 28

8 St Etienne 20 6 9 5 19 17 27

9 Toulouse 20 7 5 8 22 22 26

10 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 21 27 26

11 AS Nancy-Lorraine 20 6 6 8 16 23 24

12 Montpellier HSC 20 5 8 7 29 32 23

13 Lille 20 6 4 10 19 26 22

14 Nantes 19 6 4 9 13 26 22

15 Dijon FCO 20 4 8 8 27 30 20

16 Bastia 20 5 5 10 17 24 20

17 Angers SCO 20 5 5 10 16 25 20

-------------------------

18 Caen 18 5 3 10 20 32 18

-------------------------

19 FC Lorient 20 5 3 12 23 39 18

20 Metz * 18 5 4 9 18 36 17

-------------------------

* Deducted 2 points.

1-2: Champions League / EC I

3: Champions League preliminary round

4: Europa League preliminary round

5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18: Relegation play-off

19-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 15

Nice v Metz (1400)

Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)