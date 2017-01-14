Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 14
Angers SCO 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1
AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Bastia 0
FC Lorient 3 En Avant de Guingamp 1
Montpellier HSC 1 Dijon FCO 1
Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 1
Friday, January 13
Lille 1 St Etienne 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nice 19 13 5 1 34 13 44
2 Monaco 19 13 3 3 56 20 42
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 20 13 3 4 39 15 42
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 18 11 1 6 34 19 34
-------------------------
5 En Avant de Guingamp 20 8 6 6 26 22 30
6 Olympique Marseille 19 8 6 5 22 19 30
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 20 8 4 8 20 24 28
8 St Etienne 20 6 9 5 19 17 27
9 Toulouse 20 7 5 8 22 22 26
10 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 21 27 26
11 AS Nancy-Lorraine 20 6 6 8 16 23 24
12 Montpellier HSC 20 5 8 7 29 32 23
13 Lille 20 6 4 10 19 26 22
14 Nantes 19 6 4 9 13 26 22
15 Dijon FCO 20 4 8 8 27 30 20
16 Bastia 20 5 5 10 17 24 20
17 Angers SCO 20 5 5 10 16 25 20
-------------------------
18 Caen 18 5 3 10 20 32 18
-------------------------
19 FC Lorient 20 5 3 12 23 39 18
20 Metz * 18 5 4 9 18 36 17
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation play-off
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
Nice v Metz (1400)
Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)
