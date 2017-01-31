Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.

Bailey, who played for Genk in the Europa League and scored four goals in six matches, is also eligible for the Champions League, the German club said.

Leverkusen are through to the round of 16 in Europe's top club competition and face Spain's Atletico Madrid next month.

"He is an unusually quick and very cunning player, who gives our attack an added push," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"We are certain he will prove to be a huge win for us."

Bailey, who joined Genk in 2015 and has played once for Jamaica's under-23 team, was reportedly a target for several top European clubs before being signed by Leverkusen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)