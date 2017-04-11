Soccer-Leicester must rebound from Everton loss - Chilwell

April 11 (Reuters) - Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.

Leicester suffered their first defeat under interim manager Craig Shakespeare on Sunday, going down 4-2 at Goodison Park, but Chilwell told the club's website they had no time to feel sorry for themselves ahead of the "massive match" in Madrid.

"Everyone is confident going into it even though we lost," he said. "We'll go into it with the same form we've had previous to the Everton game."

Chilwell, who has made eight league appearances for Leicester, said Shakespeare's decision to rotate the squad was a factor in the Everton loss.

"It was great to get six wins before... but 'Shakey' (Shakespeare) rotated the squad. He gave a few players the chance and obviously rested a few of the players for the Champions League game," Chilwell said.

"Hopefully on Wednesday everyone will come back fit and fresh and everyone that's involved, whether they start or come off the bench, will be ready to get the win."

The return leg will be played on April 18. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )