Soccer-Leicester growing in confidence, says Shakespeare

April 5 (Reuters) - Leicester City were not at their best against Sunderland in Tuesday's Premier League match but manager Craig Shakespeare says it is a sign of the confidence coursing through the side that they were still capable of delivering a 2-0 win.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Islam Slimani inflicted a 20th league defeat of the season on bottom-placed Sunderland, while Leicester registered their fifth consecutive league win since Shakespeare stepped in after the departure of Claudio Ranieri.

"I thought in the first half the game had no rhythm to it, a lot of stop-starts, corners, free-kicks ... but the most important thing is the win and the three points," Shakespeare told reporters.

"It's a sign of confidence in the team, but we know we have to play better than that."

Shakespeare said substitutes Slimani and Marc Albrighton made a big impact.

"We knew that he was good in the air, Marc put in a great cross and 'Slim' has scored one or two of them this season," he added.

Leicester, who are currently 10th in the league, visit seventh-placed Everton on Sunday.

