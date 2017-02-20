Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday

Monday, February 20

Malaga 2 Pablo Fornals 27, Charles 35

Red Card: Jose Rodriguez 70

Las Palmas 1 Mauricio Lemos 19

Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,000

- - -

Sunday, February 19

Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 4,90pen

Leganes 1 Unai Lopez 71

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 63,378

- - -

Celta Vigo 3 Pione Sisto 23, Jozabed 87, Iago Aspas 89

Osasuna 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,556

- - -

Valencia 2 Nani 13, Simone Zaza 45

Athletic Club 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 36,317

- - -

Real Sociedad 0

Villarreal 1 Samu Castillejo 90+4

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,691

- - -

Saturday, February 18

Sevilla 2 Pablo Sarabia 30, Vitolo 90+1

Eibar 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,816

- - -

Deportivo Coruna 0

Alaves 1 Manu Garcia 68pen

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,753

- - -

Real Madrid 2 Alvaro Morata 33, Gareth Bale 83

Espanyol 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,606

- - -

Sporting Gijon 1 Sergio Alvarez 49

Atletico Madrid 4 Yannick Carrasco 46, Kevin Gameiro 80,81,85

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,480

- - -

Friday, February 17

Granada CF 4 Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 18, Adrian Ramos 28,64, Andreas Pereira 33

Red Card: Andreas Pereira 67

Real Betis 1 Petros 75

Red Card: Matias Nahuel 67

Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 15,927

- - -