Soccer-La Liga summaries

April 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday

Monday, April 10

Real Sociedad 3 Willian Jose 3, Juanmi 27, Yuri 77

Sporting Gijon 1 Elderson 87

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,917

- - -

Sunday, April 9

Las Palmas 4 Vicente Gomez 44, Kevin-Prince Boateng 49, Jonathan Viera 62, Jese 83pen

Real Betis 1 Rafa Navarro 88

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,769

- - -

Osasuna 2 Sergio Leon 36pen,71

Leganes 1 Dimitris Siovas 16

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,421

- - -

Celta Vigo 0

Eibar 2 Kike Garcia 13, Pedro Leon 51

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,741

- - -

Granada CF 1 Ezequiel Ponce 65

Valencia 3 Simone Zaza 19,21, Santi Mina 55

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,087

- - -

Saturday, April 8

Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 32, Jony 90

Barcelona 0

Red Card: Neymar 65

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,314

- - -

Sevilla 4 Stevan Jovetic 1, Pablo Sarabia 9, Joaquin Correa 32, Wissam Ben Yedder 88

Deportivo Coruna 2 Gael Kakuta 4,25

Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 33,022

- - -

Real Madrid 1 Pepe 52

Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 85

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,000

- - -

Espanyol 1 Pablo Piatti 56

Alaves 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,521

- - -

Friday, April 7

Villarreal 3 Victor Ruiz 17, Cedric Bakambu 47, Adrian Lopez 58

Red Card: Victor Ruiz 74

Athletic Club 1 Aymeric Laporte 20

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,403

- - -