Soccer-La Liga summaries

April 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Real Sociedad 3 Willian Jose 3, Juanmi 27, Yuri 77
Sporting Gijon 1 Elderson 87
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,917
- - -
Sunday, April 9
Las Palmas 4 Vicente Gomez 44, Kevin-Prince Boateng 49, Jonathan Viera 62, Jese 83pen
Real Betis 1 Rafa Navarro 88
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,769
- - -
Osasuna 2 Sergio Leon 36pen,71
Leganes 1 Dimitris Siovas 16
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,421
- - -
Celta Vigo 0
Eibar 2 Kike Garcia 13, Pedro Leon 51
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,741
- - -
Granada CF 1 Ezequiel Ponce 65
Valencia 3 Simone Zaza 19,21, Santi Mina 55
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,087
- - -
Saturday, April 8
Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 32, Jony 90
Barcelona 0
Red Card: Neymar 65
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,314
- - -
Sevilla 4 Stevan Jovetic 1, Pablo Sarabia 9, Joaquin Correa 32, Wissam Ben Yedder 88
Deportivo Coruna 2 Gael Kakuta 4,25
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 33,022
- - -
Real Madrid 1 Pepe 52
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,000
- - -
Espanyol 1 Pablo Piatti 56
Alaves 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,521
- - -
Friday, April 7
Villarreal 3 Victor Ruiz 17, Cedric Bakambu 47, Adrian Lopez 58
Red Card: Victor Ruiz 74
Athletic Club 1 Aymeric Laporte 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,403
- - -
