Soccer-La Liga summaries

michael: It has been more than three months since Donald Trump was elected POTUS. The media has publicized President Trump's views regarding illegal presence. That said, illegal aliens residing in this country have had more than 100 days to prepare, i.e., either get their papers in order, apply for US citizenship, or pack their stuff and self deport. There is absolutely no reason to bestow sympathy upon law breaking procrastinators who refuse to obey the laws of this nation. Immigration laws will be enforced. Deportation raids will intensify. The wall will be built. GET LEGAL OR GET OUT ..... NOW.