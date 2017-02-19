Soccer-La Liga summaries

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Villarreal 1 Samu Castillejo 90+4
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Saturday, February 18
Sevilla 2 Pablo Sarabia 30, Vitolo 90+1
Eibar 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,816
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Alaves 1 Manu Garcia 68pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,753
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Alvaro Morata 33, Gareth Bale 83
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,606
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Sergio Alvarez 49
Atletico Madrid 4 Yannick Carrasco 46, Kevin Gameiro 80,81,85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,480
- - -
Friday, February 17
Granada CF 4 Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 18, Adrian Ramos 28,64, Andreas Pereira 33
Red Card: Andreas Pereira 67
Real Betis 1 Petros 75
Red Card: Matias Nahuel 67
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 15,927
- - -
