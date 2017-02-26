Soccer-La Liga summaries

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Athletic Club 3 Markel Susaeta 11, Inigo Lekue 34, Mikel San Jose 69
Granada CF 1 Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 14
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Moi Gomez 49pen
Red Card: Jorge Mere 74
Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Godin 70
Barcelona 2 Rafinha 64, Lionel Messi 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,573
- - -
Espanyol 3 Felipe Caicedo 17, Jurado 46, Gerard 90+1
Missed penalty: Felipe Caicedo 29
Osasuna 0
Red Card: Oier 27
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,331
- - -
Saturday, February 25
Eibar 3 Adrian Gonzalez 43,50pen, Sergi Enrich 52
Malaga 0
Red Card: Roberto Rosales 71
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 4,953
- - -
Leganes 4 Alexander Szymanowski 19, Martin Mantovani 30, Unai Lopez 81, Alberto Bueno 90+1
Deportivo Coruna 0
Red Card: Raul Albentosa 62
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,075
- - -
Real Betis 1 Riza Durmisi 36
Sevilla 2 Gabriel Mercado 56, Vicente Iborra 76
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,263
- - -
Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 78, Aleksandar Katai 86
Valencia 1 Carlos Soler 70
Red Card: Fabian Orellana 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,118
- - -
Friday, February 24
Las Palmas 0
Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,085
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Villarreal v Real Madrid (1945)
1.5k