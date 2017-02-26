Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Athletic Club 3 Markel Susaeta 11, Inigo Lekue 34, Mikel San Jose 69

Granada CF 1 Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 14

Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,000

- - -

Sporting Gijon 1 Moi Gomez 49pen

Red Card: Jorge Mere 74

Celta Vigo 1 Iago Aspas 75

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,000

- - -

Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Godin 70

Barcelona 2 Rafinha 64, Lionel Messi 86

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,573

- - -

Espanyol 3 Felipe Caicedo 17, Jurado 46, Gerard 90+1

Missed penalty: Felipe Caicedo 29

Osasuna 0

Red Card: Oier 27

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,331

- - -

Saturday, February 25

Eibar 3 Adrian Gonzalez 43,50pen, Sergi Enrich 52

Malaga 0

Red Card: Roberto Rosales 71

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 4,953

- - -

Leganes 4 Alexander Szymanowski 19, Martin Mantovani 30, Unai Lopez 81, Alberto Bueno 90+1

Deportivo Coruna 0

Red Card: Raul Albentosa 62

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,075

- - -

Real Betis 1 Riza Durmisi 36

Sevilla 2 Gabriel Mercado 56, Vicente Iborra 76

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,263

- - -

Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 78, Aleksandar Katai 86

Valencia 1 Carlos Soler 70

Red Card: Fabian Orellana 88

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,118

- - -

Friday, February 24

Las Palmas 0

Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 74

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,085

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Villarreal v Real Madrid (1945)