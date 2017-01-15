Soccer-La Liga summaries

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 15
Sporting Gijon 2 Carlos Carmona 9, Nacho Cases 58
Eibar 3 Adrian Gonzalez 4pen, Pedro Leon 21, Antonio Luna 23
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 20,050
- - -
Granada CF 1 Artem Kravets 69
Red Card: Uche Agbo 73, Ezequiel Ponce 90+6
Osasuna 1 Oriol Riera 12
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,328
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Nemanja Radoja 89
Alaves 0
Red Card: Zouhair Feddal 46
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,723
- - -
Valencia 2 Martin Montoya 17, Santi Mina 72
Espanyol 1 David Lopez 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,932
- - -
Saturday, January 14
Deportivo Coruna 0
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,807
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Nicolas Gaitan 8
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 46,043
- - -
Barcelona 5 Luis Suarez 14,57, Lionel Messi 52, Arda Turan 59, Aleix Vidal 80
Las Palmas 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,480
- - -
Leganes 0
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,922
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)
Monday, January 16
Malaga v Real Sociedad (1945)
