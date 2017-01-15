Soccer-La Liga summaries

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 15

Sporting Gijon 2 Carlos Carmona 9, Nacho Cases 58

Eibar 3 Adrian Gonzalez 4pen, Pedro Leon 21, Antonio Luna 23

Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 20,050

- - -

Granada CF 1 Artem Kravets 69

Red Card: Uche Agbo 73, Ezequiel Ponce 90+6

Osasuna 1 Oriol Riera 12

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,328

- - -

Celta Vigo 1 Nemanja Radoja 89

Alaves 0

Red Card: Zouhair Feddal 46

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,723

- - -

Valencia 2 Martin Montoya 17, Santi Mina 72

Espanyol 1 David Lopez 85

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,932

- - -

Saturday, January 14

Deportivo Coruna 0

Villarreal 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,807

- - -

Atletico Madrid 1 Nicolas Gaitan 8

Real Betis 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 46,043

- - -

Barcelona 5 Luis Suarez 14,57, Lionel Messi 52, Arda Turan 59, Aleix Vidal 80

Las Palmas 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,480

- - -

Leganes 0

Athletic Club 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,922

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 15

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)

Monday, January 16

Malaga v Real Sociedad (1945)