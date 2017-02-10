Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Gumby: There really is no point in pursuing this order any further. He should rescind it and rewrite the order based on what he's learned from the court. But will he do that? Hell no, his ego is far more important to him than national security. If he actually care about national security he would've taken the time to craft a better EO and a plan to execute it. And really, this should've all been ready to go on day one, but Trump has no idea what he's doing, so everything happens on the fly.