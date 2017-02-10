Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 46
2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 45
3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 43
-------------------------
4 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 41
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 39
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 35
-------------------------
7 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 32
9 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 32
10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30
11 Las Palmas 21 7 7 7 31 32 28
12 Alaves 21 6 9 6 21 22 27
13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 23
14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 22
15 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 19
16 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 19
17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 13
19 Granada CF 21 2 7 12 17 44 13
20 Osasuna 21 1 7 13 23 46 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Real Betis v Valencia (1200)
Alaves v Barcelona (1515)
Athletic Club v Deportivo Coruna (1730)
Osasuna v Real Madrid (1945)
Sunday, February 12
Villarreal v Malaga (1100)
Leganes v Sporting Gijon (1515)
Las Palmas v Sevilla (1730)
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1945)
Monday, February 13
Eibar v Granada CF (1945)
