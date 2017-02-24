Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday

Friday, February 24

Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 22 16 4 2 57 20 52

2 Barcelona 23 15 6 2 63 19 51

3 Sevilla 23 15 4 4 46 28 49

4 Atletico Madrid 23 13 6 4 43 19 45

5 Real Sociedad 24 14 2 8 37 32 44

6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39

7 Eibar 23 10 5 8 36 31 35

8 Athletic Club 23 10 5 8 28 28 35

9 Celta Vigo 22 10 3 9 36 36 33

10 Espanyol 23 8 8 7 30 31 32

11 Alaves 23 7 9 7 22 28 30

12 Las Palmas 24 7 7 10 32 36 28

13 Malaga 23 6 8 9 31 37 26

14 Valencia 23 7 5 11 33 41 26

15 Real Betis 22 6 6 10 22 35 24

16 Deportivo Coruna 22 4 7 11 26 35 19

17 Leganes 23 4 6 13 16 39 18

18 Sporting Gijon 23 4 4 15 25 47 16

19 Granada CF 23 3 7 13 21 49 16

20 Osasuna 23 1 7 15 24 52 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Alaves v Valencia (1200)

Real Betis v Sevilla (1515)

Leganes v Deportivo Coruna (1730)

Eibar v Malaga (1945)

Sunday, February 26

Espanyol v Osasuna (1100)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1515)

Athletic Club v Granada CF (1730)

Sporting Gijon v Celta Vigo (1730)

Villarreal v Real Madrid (1945)