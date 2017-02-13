Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday

Monday, February 13

Eibar 4 Granada CF 0

Sunday, February 12

Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2

Las Palmas 0 Sevilla 1

Leganes 0 Sporting Gijon 2

Villarreal 1 Malaga 1

Saturday, February 11

Alaves 0 Barcelona 6

Athletic Club 2 Deportivo Coruna 1

Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3

Real Betis 0 Valencia 0

Friday, February 10

Espanyol 1 Real Sociedad 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 54 18 49

2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 48

3 Sevilla 22 14 4 4 44 28 46

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 22 12 6 4 39 18 42

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 41

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 29 15 36

-------------------------

7 Eibar 22 10 5 7 36 29 35

-------------------------

8 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 35

9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 32

10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 30

11 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 28

12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 27

13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 24

14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 23

15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20

16 Deportivo Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 19

17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 18

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 22 4 4 14 24 43 16

19 Granada CF 22 2 7 13 17 48 13

20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation