Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday

Monday, April 10

Real Sociedad 3 Sporting Gijon 1

Sunday, April 9

Celta Vigo 0 Eibar 2

Granada CF 1 Valencia 3

Las Palmas 4 Real Betis 1

Osasuna 2 Leganes 1

Saturday, April 8

Malaga 2 Barcelona 0

Espanyol 1 Alaves 0

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1

Sevilla 4 Deportivo Coruna 2

Friday, April 7

Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72

2 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 69

3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62

-------------------------

4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61

-------------------------

5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54

-------------------------

6 Real Sociedad 31 16 4 11 46 42 52

-------------------------

7 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 50

-------------------------

8 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50

9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46

10 Celta Vigo 30 12 5 13 45 51 41

11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40

12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39

13 Las Palmas 31 10 8 13 50 52 38

14 Malaga 31 8 9 14 36 47 33

15 Real Betis 31 8 7 16 33 51 31

16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 33 50 28

17 Leganes 31 6 9 16 26 48 27

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 31 5 7 19 32 61 22

19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20

20 Osasuna 31 3 8 20 32 70 17

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation