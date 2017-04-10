Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Real Sociedad 3 Sporting Gijon 1
Sunday, April 9
Celta Vigo 0 Eibar 2
Granada CF 1 Valencia 3
Las Palmas 4 Real Betis 1
Osasuna 2 Leganes 1
Saturday, April 8
Malaga 2 Barcelona 0
Espanyol 1 Alaves 0
Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Sevilla 4 Deportivo Coruna 2
Friday, April 7
Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72
2 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 69
3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 31 16 4 11 46 42 52
-------------------------
7 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 50
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50
9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46
10 Celta Vigo 30 12 5 13 45 51 41
11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40
12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39
13 Las Palmas 31 10 8 13 50 52 38
14 Malaga 31 8 9 14 36 47 33
15 Real Betis 31 8 7 16 33 51 31
16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 33 50 28
17 Leganes 31 6 9 16 26 48 27
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 31 5 7 19 32 61 22
19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20
20 Osasuna 31 3 8 20 32 70 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
