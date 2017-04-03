Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday

Monday, April 3

Celta Vigo 3 Las Palmas 1

Sunday, April 2

Granada CF 1 Barcelona 4

Real Madrid 3 Alaves 0

Sevilla 0 Sporting Gijon 0

Valencia 3 Deportivo Coruna 0

Saturday, April 1

Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2

Osasuna 1 Athletic Club 2

Real Sociedad 1 Leganes 1

Villarreal 2 Eibar 3

Friday, March 31

Espanyol 2 Real Betis 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 68

2 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 66

3 Atletico Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 58

-------------------------

4 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 58

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 49

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 48

-------------------------

7 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 37 33 47

-------------------------

8 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 44

9 Espanyol 29 11 10 8 42 40 43

10 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 41

11 Alaves 29 10 10 9 29 36 40

12 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 35

13 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 33

14 Real Betis 29 8 7 14 32 46 31

15 Malaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 27

16 Deportivo Coruna 29 6 9 14 31 46 27

17 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 27

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 29 5 7 17 31 57 22

19 Granada CF 29 4 7 18 26 62 19

20 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 11

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation