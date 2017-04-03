Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
Celta Vigo 3 Las Palmas 1
Sunday, April 2
Granada CF 1 Barcelona 4
Real Madrid 3 Alaves 0
Sevilla 0 Sporting Gijon 0
Valencia 3 Deportivo Coruna 0
Saturday, April 1
Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Osasuna 1 Athletic Club 2
Real Sociedad 1 Leganes 1
Villarreal 2 Eibar 3
Friday, March 31
Espanyol 2 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 68
2 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 66
3 Atletico Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 58
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 58
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 49
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 48
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 37 33 47
-------------------------
8 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 44
9 Espanyol 29 11 10 8 42 40 43
10 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 41
11 Alaves 29 10 10 9 29 36 40
12 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 35
13 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 33
14 Real Betis 29 8 7 14 32 46 31
15 Malaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 27
16 Deportivo Coruna 29 6 9 14 31 46 27
17 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 27
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 29 5 7 17 31 57 22
19 Granada CF 29 4 7 18 26 62 19
20 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
