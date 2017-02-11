Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 11

Real Betis 0 Valencia 0

Friday, February 10

Espanyol 1 Real Sociedad 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 46

2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 45

3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 43

-------------------------

4 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 41

-------------------------

5 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 39

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 35

-------------------------

7 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32

-------------------------

8 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 32

9 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 32

10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30

11 Las Palmas 21 7 7 7 31 32 28

12 Alaves 21 6 9 6 21 22 27

13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 24

14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 22

15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20

16 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 19

17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 18

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 13

19 Granada CF 21 2 7 12 17 44 13

20 Osasuna 21 1 7 13 23 46 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 11

Alaves v Barcelona (1515)

Athletic Club v Deportivo Coruna (1730)

Osasuna v Real Madrid (1945)

Sunday, February 12

Villarreal v Malaga (1100)

Leganes v Sporting Gijon (1515)

Las Palmas v Sevilla (1730)

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1945)

Monday, February 13

Eibar v Granada CF (1945)