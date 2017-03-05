Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Atletico Madrid 3 Valencia 0

Las Palmas 5 Osasuna 2

Sporting Gijon 0 Deportivo Coruna 1

Saturday, March 4

Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4

Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0

Leganes 1 Granada CF 0

Villarreal 2 Espanyol 0

Friday, March 3

Real Betis 2 Real Sociedad 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 26 18 6 2 76 21 60

2 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 59

3 Sevilla 25 17 4 4 49 29 55

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 26 14 7 5 48 22 49

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 26 15 3 8 42 36 48

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 26 12 9 5 38 19 45

-------------------------

7 Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39

-------------------------

8 Athletic Club 25 11 5 9 31 30 38

9 Espanyol 26 9 9 8 35 35 36

10 Celta Vigo 25 10 5 10 39 44 35

11 Alaves 25 8 9 8 25 31 33

12 Las Palmas 26 8 8 10 40 41 32

13 Valencia 26 8 5 13 35 46 29

14 Real Betis 25 7 6 12 27 41 27

15 Malaga 25 6 8 11 32 42 26

16 Leganes 26 6 6 14 21 40 24

17 Deportivo Coruna 25 5 8 12 28 40 23

-------------------------

18 Granada CF 26 4 7 15 24 54 19

19 Sporting Gijon 26 4 5 17 27 55 17

20 Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Athletic Club v Malaga (1945)

Monday, March 6

Alaves v Sevilla (1945)