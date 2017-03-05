Soccer-La Liga results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Atletico Madrid 3 Valencia 0
Las Palmas 5 Osasuna 2
Sporting Gijon 0 Deportivo Coruna 1
Saturday, March 4
Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4
Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0
Leganes 1 Granada CF 0
Villarreal 2 Espanyol 0
Friday, March 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 26 18 6 2 76 21 60
2 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 59
3 Sevilla 25 17 4 4 49 29 55
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 26 14 7 5 48 22 49
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 26 15 3 8 42 36 48
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 26 12 9 5 38 19 45
-------------------------
7 Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 25 11 5 9 31 30 38
9 Espanyol 26 9 9 8 35 35 36
10 Celta Vigo 25 10 5 10 39 44 35
11 Alaves 25 8 9 8 25 31 33
12 Las Palmas 26 8 8 10 40 41 32
13 Valencia 26 8 5 13 35 46 29
14 Real Betis 25 7 6 12 27 41 27
15 Malaga 25 6 8 11 32 42 26
16 Leganes 26 6 6 14 21 40 24
17 Deportivo Coruna 25 5 8 12 28 40 23
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 26 4 7 15 24 54 19
19 Sporting Gijon 26 4 5 17 27 55 17
20 Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Athletic Club v Malaga (1945)
Monday, March 6
Alaves v Sevilla (1945)
