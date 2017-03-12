Soccer-La Liga results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Celta Vigo 0 Villarreal 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Barcelona 1
Real Sociedad 0 Athletic Club 2
Saturday, March 11
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Malaga 1 Alaves 2
Sevilla 1 Leganes 1
Valencia 1 Sporting Gijon 1
Friday, March 10
Espanyol 4 Las Palmas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 60
2 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 59
3 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 57
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 52
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 48
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 48
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 27 13 5 9 34 30 44
-------------------------
8 Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39
9 Espanyol 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
10 Alaves 27 9 10 8 28 33 37
11 Celta Vigo 26 10 5 11 39 45 35
12 Las Palmas 27 8 8 11 43 45 32
13 Valencia 27 8 6 13 36 47 30
14 Real Betis 26 7 7 12 28 42 28
15 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 9 12 31 42 27
16 Malaga 27 6 8 13 33 45 26
17 Leganes 27 6 7 14 22 41 25
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 27 4 7 16 24 55 19
19 Sporting Gijon 27 4 6 17 28 56 18
20 Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Real Madrid v Real Betis (1945)
Monday, March 13
Osasuna v Eibar (1945)
