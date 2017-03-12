Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Celta Vigo 0 Villarreal 1

Deportivo Coruna 2 Barcelona 1

Real Sociedad 0 Athletic Club 2

Saturday, March 11

Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 1

Malaga 1 Alaves 2

Sevilla 1 Leganes 1

Valencia 1 Sporting Gijon 1

Friday, March 10

Espanyol 4 Las Palmas 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 60

2 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 59

3 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 57

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 52

-------------------------

5 Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 48

-------------------------

6 Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 48

-------------------------

7 Athletic Club 27 13 5 9 34 30 44

-------------------------

8 Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39

9 Espanyol 27 10 9 8 39 38 39

10 Alaves 27 9 10 8 28 33 37

11 Celta Vigo 26 10 5 11 39 45 35

12 Las Palmas 27 8 8 11 43 45 32

13 Valencia 27 8 6 13 36 47 30

14 Real Betis 26 7 7 12 28 42 28

15 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 9 12 31 42 27

16 Malaga 27 6 8 13 33 45 26

17 Leganes 27 6 7 14 22 41 25

-------------------------

18 Granada CF 27 4 7 16 24 55 19

19 Sporting Gijon 27 4 6 17 28 56 18

20 Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Real Madrid v Real Betis (1945)

Monday, March 13

Osasuna v Eibar (1945)