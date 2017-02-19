Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Real Sociedad 0 Villarreal 1

Saturday, February 18

Deportivo Coruna 0 Alaves 1

Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0

Sevilla 2 Eibar 0

Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4

Friday, February 17

Granada CF 4 Real Betis 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 21 16 4 1 56 18 52

2 Sevilla 23 15 4 4 46 28 49

3 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 48

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 23 13 6 4 43 19 45

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 23 13 2 8 36 32 41

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39

-------------------------

7 Eibar 23 10 5 8 36 31 35

-------------------------

8 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 35

9 Espanyol 23 8 8 7 30 31 32

10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 30

11 Alaves 23 7 9 7 22 28 30

12 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 28

13 Real Betis 22 6 6 10 22 35 24

14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 23

15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20

16 Deportivo Coruna 22 4 7 11 26 35 19

17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 18

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 23 4 4 15 25 47 16

19 Granada CF 23 3 7 13 21 49 16

20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Valencia v Athletic Club (1515)

Celta Vigo v Osasuna (1730)

Barcelona v Leganes (1945)

Monday, February 20

Malaga v Las Palmas (1945)