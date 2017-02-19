Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Saturday, February 18
Deportivo Coruna 0 Alaves 1
Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0
Sevilla 2 Eibar 0
Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4
Friday, February 17
Granada CF 4 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 21 16 4 1 56 18 52
2 Sevilla 23 15 4 4 46 28 49
3 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 48
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 23 13 6 4 43 19 45
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 23 13 2 8 36 32 41
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39
-------------------------
7 Eibar 23 10 5 8 36 31 35
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 35
9 Espanyol 23 8 8 7 30 31 32
10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 30
11 Alaves 23 7 9 7 22 28 30
12 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 28
13 Real Betis 22 6 6 10 22 35 24
14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 23
15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20
16 Deportivo Coruna 22 4 7 11 26 35 19
17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 23 4 4 15 25 47 16
19 Granada CF 23 3 7 13 21 49 16
20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Valencia v Athletic Club (1515)
Celta Vigo v Osasuna (1730)
Barcelona v Leganes (1945)
Monday, February 20
Malaga v Las Palmas (1945)
1.8k