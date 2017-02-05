Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 5

Celta Vigo Real Madrid Postponed

Sevilla 0 Villarreal 0

Saturday, February 4

Atletico Madrid 2 Leganes 0

Barcelona 3 Athletic Club 0

Malaga 0 Espanyol 1

Valencia 0 Eibar 4

Friday, February 3

Deportivo Coruna Real Betis Postponed

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 46

2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 45

3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 43

4 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 39

5 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 35

6 Real Sociedad 20 11 2 7 31 28 35

7 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32

8 Espanyol 21 8 8 5 29 27 32

9 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 32

10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30

11 Las Palmas 20 7 7 6 31 31 28

12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 24

13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 23

14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 22

15 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 19

16 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 19

17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 18

18 Sporting Gijon 20 3 4 13 20 39 13

19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 10

20 Granada CF 20 1 7 12 16 44 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, February 3

Deportivo Coruna v Real Betis (1945) Postponed

Sunday, February 5

Sporting Gijon v Alaves (1515)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1730)

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1945) Postponed

Monday, February 6

Granada CF v Las Palmas (1945)