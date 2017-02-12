Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Villarreal 1 Malaga 1

Saturday, February 11

Alaves 0 Barcelona 6

Athletic Club 2 Deportivo Coruna 1

Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3

Real Betis 0 Valencia 0

Friday, February 10

Espanyol 1 Real Sociedad 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 54 18 49

2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 48

3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 43

-------------------------

4 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 41

-------------------------

5 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 39

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 29 15 36

-------------------------

7 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 35

-------------------------

8 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32

9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 32

10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 30

11 Las Palmas 21 7 7 7 31 32 28

12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 27

13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 24

14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 23

15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20

16 Deportivo Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 19

17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 18

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 13

19 Granada CF 21 2 7 12 17 44 13

20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

Leganes v Sporting Gijon (1515)

Las Palmas v Sevilla (1730)

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1945)

Monday, February 13

Eibar v Granada CF (1945)