Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 8

Espanyol 1 Alaves 0

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1

Friday, April 7

Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72

2 Barcelona 30 21 6 3 88 26 69

3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62

-------------------------

4 Sevilla 30 17 7 6 52 37 58

-------------------------

5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54

-------------------------

6 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50

-------------------------

7 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 49

-------------------------

8 Eibar 30 13 8 9 50 42 47

9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46

10 Celta Vigo 29 12 5 12 45 49 41

11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40

12 Valencia 30 10 6 14 44 53 36

13 Las Palmas 30 9 8 13 46 51 35

14 Real Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 31

15 Malaga 30 7 9 14 34 47 30

16 Deportivo Coruna 30 6 10 14 31 46 28

17 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 27

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 30 5 7 18 31 58 22

19 Granada CF 30 4 8 18 26 62 20

20 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 14

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 8

Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630)

Malaga v Barcelona (1845)

Sunday, April 9

Granada CF v Valencia (1000)

Celta Vigo v Eibar (1415)

Osasuna v Leganes (1630)

Las Palmas v Real Betis (1845)

Monday, April 10

Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1845)