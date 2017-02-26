Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Athletic Club 3 Granada CF 1

Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2

Espanyol 3 Osasuna 0

Sporting Gijon 1 Celta Vigo 1

Saturday, February 25

Alaves 2 Valencia 1

Eibar 3 Malaga 0

Leganes 4 Deportivo Coruna 0

Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2

Friday, February 24

Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 24 16 6 2 65 20 54

2 Real Madrid 22 16 4 2 57 20 52

3 Sevilla 24 16 4 4 48 29 52

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 44 21 45

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 24 14 2 8 37 32 44

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39

-------------------------

7 Eibar 24 11 5 8 39 31 38

-------------------------

8 Athletic Club 24 11 5 8 31 29 38

9 Espanyol 24 9 8 7 33 31 35

10 Celta Vigo 23 10 4 9 37 37 34

11 Alaves 24 8 9 7 24 29 33

12 Las Palmas 24 7 7 10 32 36 28

13 Valencia 24 7 5 12 34 43 26

14 Malaga 24 6 8 10 31 40 26

15 Real Betis 23 6 6 11 23 37 24

16 Leganes 24 5 6 13 20 39 21

17 Deportivo Coruna 23 4 7 12 26 39 19

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 24 4 5 15 26 48 17

19 Granada CF 24 3 7 14 22 52 16

20 Osasuna 24 1 7 16 24 55 10

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Villarreal v Real Madrid (1945)