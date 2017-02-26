Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Athletic Club 3 Granada CF 1
Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2
Sporting Gijon 1 Celta Vigo 1
Saturday, February 25
Alaves 2 Valencia 1
Eibar 3 Malaga 0
Leganes 4 Deportivo Coruna 0
Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2
Friday, February 24
Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 24 16 6 2 65 20 54
2 Real Madrid 22 16 4 2 57 20 52
3 Sevilla 24 16 4 4 48 29 52
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 44 21 45
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 24 14 2 8 37 32 44
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39
-------------------------
7 Eibar 24 11 5 8 39 31 38
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 24 11 5 8 31 29 38
9 Espanyol 24 9 8 7 33 31 35
10 Celta Vigo 23 10 4 9 37 37 34
11 Alaves 24 8 9 7 24 29 33
12 Las Palmas 24 7 7 10 32 36 28
13 Valencia 24 7 5 12 34 43 26
14 Malaga 24 6 8 10 31 40 26
15 Real Betis 23 6 6 11 23 37 24
16 Leganes 24 5 6 13 20 39 21
17 Deportivo Coruna 23 4 7 12 26 39 19
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 24 4 5 15 26 48 17
19 Granada CF 24 3 7 14 22 52 16
20 Osasuna 24 1 7 16 24 55 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Villarreal v Real Madrid (1945)
