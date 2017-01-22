Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Minn_Cpl: Most people thought Hillary Clinton would be the next President, but then most people were the Hollywood types and the liberal media while the populace and history of the last six years was being ignored. A growing number of REAL Americans have rejected Obama nod PC liberalism causing them to lose over 1000 elections at all levels of government nationwide like it was a social disease. In addition to the Presidency, the GOP has majorities in both houses of Congress, 67% of Governors, 70% of State Legislatures, 75% of Mayors, 80% of County, Parrish, Township governments and 83% of Precincts. In 2018 their losses will likely continue when 10 out of 25 congressional liberals are forced to compete for votes against strong GOP candidates in States and Precincts Trump dominated in November. They will simply lose more seats. Trump will be nominating up to 3 conservative Justices to the Supreme Court who will crush PC liberalism like a cigarette butt on the sidewalk for an entire generation of cupcakes ending this failed experiment. Yet most liberals are ignorant of these facts.