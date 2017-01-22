Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Osasuna 3 Sevilla 4

Saturday, January 21

Alaves 2 Leganes 2

Espanyol 3 Granada CF 1

Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1

Villarreal 0 Valencia 2

Friday, January 20

Las Palmas 1 Deportivo Coruna 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 43

2 Sevilla 19 13 3 3 42 25 42

3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 38

-------------------------

4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 34

-------------------------

5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 32

-------------------------

6 Villarreal 19 8 7 4 26 14 31

-------------------------

7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 28

-------------------------

8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 27

9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 26

10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 26

11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 25

12 Alaves 19 5 8 6 17 20 23

13 Malaga 19 5 6 8 27 33 21

14 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 21

15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 19

16 Deportivo Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 19

17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 18

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 12

19 Granada CF 19 1 7 11 16 42 10

20 Osasuna 19 1 6 12 20 42 9

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 22

Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (1515)

Real Betis v Sporting Gijon (1730)

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1730)

Eibar v Barcelona (1945)