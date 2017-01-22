Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Saturday, January 21
Alaves 2 Leganes 2
Espanyol 3 Granada CF 1
Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1
Villarreal 0 Valencia 2
Friday, January 20
Las Palmas 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 43
2 Sevilla 19 13 3 3 42 25 42
3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 38
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 34
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 32
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 19 8 7 4 26 14 31
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 28
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 27
9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 26
10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 26
11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 25
12 Alaves 19 5 8 6 17 20 23
13 Malaga 19 5 6 8 27 33 21
14 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 21
15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 19
16 Deportivo Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 19
17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 12
19 Granada CF 19 1 7 11 16 42 10
20 Osasuna 19 1 6 12 20 42 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 22
Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (1515)
Real Betis v Sporting Gijon (1730)
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1730)
Eibar v Barcelona (1945)
123