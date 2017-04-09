Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Granada CF 1 Valencia 3

Saturday, April 8

Malaga 2 Barcelona 0

Espanyol 1 Alaves 0

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1

Sevilla 4 Deportivo Coruna 2

Friday, April 7

Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72

2 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 69

3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62

-------------------------

4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61

-------------------------

5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54

-------------------------

6 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50

-------------------------

7 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 49

-------------------------

8 Eibar 30 13 8 9 50 42 47

9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46

10 Celta Vigo 29 12 5 12 45 49 41

11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40

12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39

13 Las Palmas 30 9 8 13 46 51 35

14 Malaga 31 8 9 14 36 47 33

15 Real Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 31

16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 33 50 28

17 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 27

-------------------------

18 Sporting Gijon 30 5 7 18 31 58 22

19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20

20 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 14

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Celta Vigo v Eibar (1415)

Osasuna v Leganes (1630)

Las Palmas v Real Betis (1845)

Monday, April 10

Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1845)