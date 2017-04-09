Soccer-La Liga results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Granada CF 1 Valencia 3
Saturday, April 8
Malaga 2 Barcelona 0
Espanyol 1 Alaves 0
Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Sevilla 4 Deportivo Coruna 2
Friday, April 7
Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72
2 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 69
3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 49
-------------------------
8 Eibar 30 13 8 9 50 42 47
9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46
10 Celta Vigo 29 12 5 12 45 49 41
11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40
12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39
13 Las Palmas 30 9 8 13 46 51 35
14 Malaga 31 8 9 14 36 47 33
15 Real Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 31
16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 33 50 28
17 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 27
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 30 5 7 18 31 58 22
19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20
20 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Celta Vigo v Eibar (1415)
Osasuna v Leganes (1630)
Las Palmas v Real Betis (1845)
Monday, April 10
Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1845)
