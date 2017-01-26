Soccer-Knee injury rules Burnley's Marney out for the season

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Experienced Burnley midfielder Dean Marney is set to miss the rest of the season after he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

The 32-year-old, who suffered a similar injury in February 2015, has been a regular feature in Burnley's first team, making 21 league starts this season.

"Dean's seeing a specialist today but unfortunately he has done his right cruciate, which is the one he did before. There's obviously a long period of rehab for that one," manager Sean Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"He will definitely be out for the season, but he's come through that once before so he knows the script. It's a blow for him and a blow for us. He's a tough-minded man and knows he's got the full support of everyone here."

Burnley host second-tier side Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday before they face Leicester City in the league three days later. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)