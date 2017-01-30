Soccer-Klopp will lead Liverpool to silverware, says Coutinho

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will halt the club's slump in form and lead them to trophies, according to midfielder Philippe Coutinho,

The Merseyside club lost three home matches within a week to exit two Cup competitions and leave them fourth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind Chelsea going into Tuesday's game against the leaders at Anfield.

"Yes, it has been a bad week, but we are looking beyond that. Of course, we believe we can win titles under this manager and I signed because the manager is a winner," Coutinho, who signed a new contract this month, told British media.

"I believe in what he does and everyone inside the dressing- room believes he will take this team to titles; that is why I signed a new contract and that is what we want to do."

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round and Klopp was widely criticised for playing a weakened team.

"We have another opportunity straight away to bounce back and it is a good opportunity, a big game against Chelsea," Coutinho said.

"We have a few days to prepare everything and to go again and that is what we must do now." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)