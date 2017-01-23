Soccer-Klopp frustrated as Liverpool's transfer plans stall

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Manager Juergen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's lack of progress in the January transfer window following their first home defeat of the season, saying he has identified his targets but clubs are not willing to sell.

Liverpool were stunned 3-2 by a struggling Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that saw them slip to fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool, who have temporarily lost influential winger Sadio Mane to the African Nations Cup, are yet to sign a single player so far in January.

"I understand it is absolutely normal that people ask whether we should have brought players in," the German told British media.

"The situation is yes, on the one side pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult. It is not that we don't want to bring players in. We do.

"But the thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don't sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the winter transfer window."

Liverpool have won just one of six games in 2017, and Klopp indicated that the club had missed out on their targets despite being willing to offer a premium on any players they were looking to sign.

"Clubs are saying 'No, we have half a year to go, we cannot find another player like this, we prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in the winter than whatever,'" he added.

"You see the situation. It's tight, it's close, we know that, but if the right decision is not possible in signing the right player then you cannot make the wrong transfer.

"It's not as if there are 20 players out there who could make this team stronger, who are running around and are available. That is the situation. That is why I say we know the situation, we are prepared to move, but for the right player." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)