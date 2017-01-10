Soccer-Khazri cleared to compete at Nations Cup

TUNIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the African Nations Cup despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly international on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Tuesday

The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo on Sunday when his team lost to Egypt in a warm-up match before the weekend start of the tournament in Gabon, raising an alarm about his availability.

"It's not a serious injury. It's a benign ankle sprain, he will be able to play in Gabon," the federation said in a statement on its website.

Khazri is one of Tunisia's best hopes for the tournament despite a lack of game time for his Premier League club over the last few months.

Tunisia face Senegal, Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the Nations Cup. They face Senegal in their opening game on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)