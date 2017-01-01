Soccer-Kane and Alli strike twice as Tottenham crush Watford

* Tottenham thrashed Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road

* Kane opened the scoring from a tight angle after a neat Kieran Trippier pass

* The striker doubled Tottenham's lead from another Trippier assist

* Alli made it 3-0 before the break with opportunist goal

* Alli struck again from close range straight after restart

* Tottenham host Chelsea next, Watford at Stoke

WATFORD 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4

LONDON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur steamed into the top four with Harry Kane marking his 100th Premier League appearance with a double in a 4-1 thrashing of Watford on Sunday.

Kane pounced in the 27th and 33rd minutes, both from Kieran Trippier assists, and Dele Alli also struck twice for the visitors with goals either side of halftime as Watford were punished for slack defending.

A fourth win in a row pushed Tottenham into third place with 39 points from 19 matches, above Manchester City and Arsenal, although their north London rivals could regain third spot if they beat Crystal Palace later on Sunday.

Kane finished from a tight angle after a clever Trippier pass to give dominant Spurs the lead and arrived to prod home Trippier's whipped cross to put his side in control before Alli punished yet more sloppy Watford defending with a neat finish.

Alli grabbed his second after a mistake by Sebastian Prodl before he and Kane were both substituted with one eye on Wednesday's home clash with league leaders Chelsea.

Watford grabbed a scrappy consolation goal in stoppage time through former Spurs defender Younes Kaboul. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mitch Phillips)