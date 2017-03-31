Soccer-Juventus' Pjaca out for six months after knee surgery

March 31 (Reuters) - Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for six months after undergoing surgery on his right knee which he injured while on international duty with Croatia this week, the Italian champions said on Friday.

Pjaca, who missed 16 games for Juventus due to another knee injury sustained in October, returned to action in January and was forced off with a knee ligament tear after 65 minutes of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Estonia during a friendly on Tuesday.

Croatia team mate Ivan Perisic blamed the country's FA chief Davor Suker's choice of "lesser opponents" with poor pitches for Pjaca's season-ending injury.

"Today Marko Pjaca underwent surgery on his right knee after sustaining a tear of his cruciate ligament and external meniscus while on duty with the Croatian national team last week," Juventus announced on their website. (www.juventus.com)

"Pjaca is expected to return to regular training again in approximately six months' time."

Juventus, who are top of Serie A, face third-placed Napoli on Sunday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)