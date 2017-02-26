Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Gamba Osaka 1 Ventforet Kofu 1
Saturday, February 25
Cerezo Osaka 0 Jubilo Iwata 0
Kashima Antlers 0 FC Tokyo 1
Omiya Ardija 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2
Sagan Tosu 1 Kashiwa Reysol 3
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Albirex Niigata 1
Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Vissel Kobe 1
Vegalta Sendai 1 Consadole Sapporo 0
Yokohama F-Marinos 3 Urawa Reds 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
4 FC Tokyo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Vegalta Sendai 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Vissel Kobe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Albirex Niigata 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Ventforet Kofu 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Cerezo Osaka 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Jubilo Iwata 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
13 Urawa Reds 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
14 Consadole Sapporo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Kashima Antlers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
17 Sagan Tosu 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
18 Omiya Ardija 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17-18: Relegation
787