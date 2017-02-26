Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Gamba Osaka 1 Ventforet Kofu 1

Saturday, February 25

Cerezo Osaka 0 Jubilo Iwata 0

Kashima Antlers 0 FC Tokyo 1

Omiya Ardija 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2

Sagan Tosu 1 Kashiwa Reysol 3

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Albirex Niigata 1

Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Vissel Kobe 1

Vegalta Sendai 1 Consadole Sapporo 0

Yokohama F-Marinos 3 Urawa Reds 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

2 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

3 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

4 FC Tokyo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 Vegalta Sendai 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 Vissel Kobe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 Albirex Niigata 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Ventforet Kofu 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

11 Cerezo Osaka 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

11 Jubilo Iwata 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

13 Urawa Reds 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

14 Consadole Sapporo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

14 Kashima Antlers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

14 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

-------------------------

17 Sagan Tosu 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

18 Omiya Ardija 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

17-18: Relegation