Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 18

Cerezo Osaka 1 Sagan Tosu 0

Consadole Sapporo 2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1

Kashiwa Reysol 0 Vegalta Sendai 1

Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Kashima Antlers 3

Ventforet Kofu 1 Omiya Ardija 0

Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Albirex Niigata 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Vissel Kobe 3 3 0 0 5 1 9

2 Kashima Antlers 4 3 0 1 5 3 9

3 Vegalta Sendai 4 3 0 1 3 2 9

4 Gamba Osaka 3 2 1 0 7 2 7

5 Yokohama F-Marinos 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

6 Kawasaki Frontale 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

7 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 9 5 6

8 Shimizu S-Pulse 4 2 0 2 5 4 6

9 FC Tokyo 3 2 0 1 3 3 6

10 Cerezo Osaka 4 1 2 1 3 4 5

11 Jubilo Iwata 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

12 Sagan Tosu 4 1 1 2 3 5 4

13 Consadole Sapporo 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

13 Ventforet Kofu 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

15 Kashiwa Reysol 4 1 0 3 5 7 3

-------------------------

16 Albirex Niigata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2

17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4 0 1 3 2 5 1

18 Omiya Ardija 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

16-18: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

Vissel Kobe v Jubilo Iwata (0700)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

FC Tokyo v Kawasaki Frontale (1000)

Sunday, March 19

Gamba Osaka v Urawa Reds (0800)