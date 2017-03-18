Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Progress: What WOULD Jesus do, you fake Christian "conservatives"?? Would he eliminate ALL federal funding for Meals on Wheels and cut food aid for poor women, infants, and children b hundreds of millions? Would he cut $880 billion from Medicaid (which helps nearly 60 million people) so that a $880 billion tax cut can be put in place that mostly benefits the richest Americans? Would he be a REPUBLICAN? I say "Hell no!" on all three!