Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
Cerezo Osaka 1 Sagan Tosu 0
Consadole Sapporo 2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1
Kashiwa Reysol 0 Vegalta Sendai 1
Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Kashima Antlers 3
Ventforet Kofu 1 Omiya Ardija 0
Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Albirex Niigata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vissel Kobe 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
2 Kashima Antlers 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
3 Vegalta Sendai 4 3 0 1 3 2 9
4 Gamba Osaka 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
5 Yokohama F-Marinos 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
6 Kawasaki Frontale 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
7 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 9 5 6
8 Shimizu S-Pulse 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
9 FC Tokyo 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
10 Cerezo Osaka 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
11 Jubilo Iwata 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12 Sagan Tosu 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
13 Consadole Sapporo 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
13 Ventforet Kofu 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
15 Kashiwa Reysol 4 1 0 3 5 7 3
-------------------------
16 Albirex Niigata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
18 Omiya Ardija 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Vissel Kobe v Jubilo Iwata (0700)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
FC Tokyo v Kawasaki Frontale (1000)
Sunday, March 19
Gamba Osaka v Urawa Reds (0800)
