Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 1

Urawa Reds 3 Cerezo Osaka 1

Ventforet Kofu 0 Kashima Antlers 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

2 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

3 Urawa Reds 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

4 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

5 FC Tokyo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Vegalta Sendai 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Vissel Kobe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

8 Kashima Antlers 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

8 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

10 Albirex Niigata 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

10 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

12 Jubilo Iwata 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

13 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

13 Ventforet Kofu 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

15 Cerezo Osaka 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

-------------------------

16 Consadole Sapporo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

17 Sagan Tosu 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

18 Omiya Ardija 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

16-18: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

FC Tokyo v Omiya Ardija (0600)

Jubilo Iwata v Vegalta Sendai (0600)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Vissel Kobe v Albirex Niigata (0700)

Yokohama F-Marinos v Consadole Sapporo (1000)

Sunday, March 5

Kashiwa Reysol v Gamba Osaka (0600)

Kawasaki Frontale v Sagan Tosu (0800)