Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 4
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 1
Urawa Reds 3 Cerezo Osaka 1
Ventforet Kofu 0 Kashima Antlers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Kawasaki Frontale 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Urawa Reds 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
4 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 FC Tokyo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Vegalta Sendai 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Vissel Kobe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Kashima Antlers 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
10 Albirex Niigata 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Gamba Osaka 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Jubilo Iwata 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
13 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
13 Ventforet Kofu 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Cerezo Osaka 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
-------------------------
16 Consadole Sapporo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Sagan Tosu 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
18 Omiya Ardija 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
FC Tokyo v Omiya Ardija (0600)
Jubilo Iwata v Vegalta Sendai (0600)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Vissel Kobe v Albirex Niigata (0700)
Yokohama F-Marinos v Consadole Sapporo (1000)
Sunday, March 5
Kashiwa Reysol v Gamba Osaka (0600)
Kawasaki Frontale v Sagan Tosu (0800)
