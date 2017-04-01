Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 1

Albirex Niigata 2 Gamba Osaka 3

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Kashiwa Reysol 2

Vegalta Sendai 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Vissel Kobe 4 4 0 0 6 1 12

2 Gamba Osaka 5 3 2 0 11 5 11

3 Kawasaki Frontale 5 3 1 1 7 5 10

4 FC Tokyo 4 3 0 1 6 3 9

5 Kashima Antlers 4 3 0 1 5 3 9

6 Vegalta Sendai 5 3 0 2 3 4 9

7 Urawa Reds 4 2 1 1 10 6 7

8 Yokohama F-Marinos 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

9 Shimizu S-Pulse 4 2 0 2 5 4 6

10 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 0 3 7 7 6

11 Cerezo Osaka 4 1 2 1 3 4 5

12 Jubilo Iwata 4 1 1 2 2 3 4

13 Sagan Tosu 4 1 1 2 3 5 4

14 Consadole Sapporo 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

14 Ventforet Kofu 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

-------------------------

16 Albirex Niigata 5 0 2 3 5 9 2

17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 5 0 1 4 2 7 1

18 Omiya Ardija 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

16-18: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Cerezo Osaka v Yokohama F-Marinos (0600)

Jubilo Iwata v Shimizu S-Pulse (0600)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

FC Tokyo v Sagan Tosu (0700)

Vissel Kobe v Urawa Reds (0700)

Omiya Ardija v Kashima Antlers (1000)

Sunday, April 2

Ventforet Kofu v Consadole Sapporo (0800)