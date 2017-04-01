Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Albirex Niigata 2 Gamba Osaka 3
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Kashiwa Reysol 2
Vegalta Sendai 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vissel Kobe 4 4 0 0 6 1 12
2 Gamba Osaka 5 3 2 0 11 5 11
3 Kawasaki Frontale 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
4 FC Tokyo 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
5 Kashima Antlers 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
6 Vegalta Sendai 5 3 0 2 3 4 9
7 Urawa Reds 4 2 1 1 10 6 7
8 Yokohama F-Marinos 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
9 Shimizu S-Pulse 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
10 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 0 3 7 7 6
11 Cerezo Osaka 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
12 Jubilo Iwata 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
13 Sagan Tosu 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
14 Consadole Sapporo 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
14 Ventforet Kofu 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
-------------------------
16 Albirex Niigata 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 5 0 1 4 2 7 1
18 Omiya Ardija 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
16-18: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Cerezo Osaka v Yokohama F-Marinos (0600)
Jubilo Iwata v Shimizu S-Pulse (0600)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
FC Tokyo v Sagan Tosu (0700)
Vissel Kobe v Urawa Reds (0700)
Omiya Ardija v Kashima Antlers (1000)
Sunday, April 2
Ventforet Kofu v Consadole Sapporo (0800)
