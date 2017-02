NoFreeRideForYou: Here we have an American hero that gave his life for all American citizens A man that loved his country, more than 12 tours to help keep America safe so we can enjoy our freedoms These are the brave fighting men/women that provide our freedoms These are the heroes America hating liberal’s disrespect burning the American Flag That to will soon change May this American hero rest in peace America thanks him for his service and mourns his death