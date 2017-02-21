Soccer-Isco ready to walk out on Real Madrid - reports

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spain international Isco will look to leave Real Madrid in the summer after growing tired of a lack of first team opportunities with the European champions, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported that the midfielder, who cast doubt on his future at the club on Saturday, is unhappy with his role in the team this campaign, citing information coming from the player's representatives.

Isco has started 11 of 21 games in La Liga and only one in the Champions League.

Marca reported the 24-year-old was also unhappy with Real Madrid's offer of an improved salary in negotiations to renew his contract and that he wants to move to the Premier League, with Manchester City his number one choice.

Isco scored a crucial goal in Real's 3-1 at Osasuna on Feb. 11 but was left out of the team in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Napoli in Europe's elite competition.

He is ranked 15th in the squad for the number of minutes played this season and rarely starts when coach Zinedine Zidane has a full squad available.

The Spaniard, however, played a starring role in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Saturday, setting up goalscorers Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale, but after the game said he was uncertain whether he would remain at the club beyond the summer.

"I'm calm but I'm concerned about the number of minutes I am playing because the career of a player is very short," he told BeIN sports.

"I'm very happy here and I would like to stay for many more years. We'll take a decision at the end of the season, because my future is at stake."

Isco became one of Spain's hottest prospects in his second season with Malaga as he inspired his local team's march to the quarter-finals of the 2012/13 Champions League.

He joined Real for a reported 30 million euros in July 2013, winning two Champions Leagues and the King's Cup.

Last April his former coach at Malaga, Manuel Pellegrini, told Marca that Isco had been on the verge of joining him at City before he finally opted to move to the Spanish giants. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Richard Lough)