Soccer: Ibrahimovic waits to hear United's 'vision' before committing

LONDON (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that any potential contract extension with Manchester United is dependent "on the vision of the club" as he does not want to lose any time towards the end of his illustrious career.

The prolific Swedish forward, who joined from French champions Paris St Germain on an initial one-year deal, has been the shining light in an otherwise inconsistent campaign for a United side who spent heavily during the close season.

Ibrahimovic has scored 15 times in his first season in the Premier League and United, who sit just adrift of the top four, have become reliant on the 35-year-old's goals.

"Everything depends on what you want and what the club wants and what the vision of the club is because I said from day one that I didn't come here to lose time," Ibrahimovic told MUTV.

"I'm 35, a lot of things have to be settled. It's not like I'm 20 and I have another five or 10 years. I probably have one, two or three years.

"I came here to win. I have been winning but If you want to win bigger you have to create bigger."

Ibrahimovic -- who has won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France -- was coy about the status of his ongoing negotiations with the 20-times English champions.

"We are talking (about a contract extension). If we are far from each other or close to each other, there is no news. There are still talks so lets see what will happen. I'm open but there is nothing done yet.

"I came here with no Champions League and I came here with the team as it was. It was not a team that was favorites to win but I still came. I came to help.

"I came to do what I'm able to do, I came to make it better. To bring the team to higher views. Let's see what happens."

