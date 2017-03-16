Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday

Thursday, March 16

Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44

-------------------------

2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41

3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38

-------------------------

5 Paks 23 8 9 6 28 26 33

6 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 9 5 9 28 31 32

7 Mezokoevesd 23 8 7 8 25 30 31

8 Ujpest 23 7 10 6 34 33 31

9 MTK Hungaria 23 6 8 9 18 27 26

10 Debrecen 23 6 6 11 24 30 24

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 23 6 3 14 26 47 21

12 Gyirmot 23 3 7 13 11 35 16

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation