Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday
Thursday, March 16
Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44
-------------------------
2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41
3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38
-------------------------
5 Paks 23 8 9 6 28 26 33
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 9 5 9 28 31 32
7 Mezokoevesd 23 8 7 8 25 30 31
8 Ujpest 23 7 10 6 34 33 31
9 MTK Hungaria 23 6 8 9 18 27 26
10 Debrecen 23 6 6 11 24 30 24
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 23 6 3 14 26 47 21
12 Gyirmot 23 3 7 13 11 35 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
