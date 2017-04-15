Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 15

Honved 2 Paks 0

Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Diosgyor 0

Ujpest 2 Gyirmot 2

Videoton FC 1 Mezokovesd 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Honved 27 15 5 7 41 25 50

-------------------------

2 Videoton FC 27 14 7 6 52 23 49

3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41

-------------------------

4 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 11 6 10 34 34 39

-------------------------

5 Ferencvaros 26 10 9 7 41 34 39

6 Paks 27 9 11 7 32 30 38

7 Ujpest 27 8 12 7 41 41 36

8 Mezokoevesd 27 9 8 10 30 38 35

9 Debrecen 26 8 6 12 30 35 30

10 MTK Hungaria 26 7 9 10 20 28 30

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 27 8 4 15 32 51 28

12 Gyirmot 27 4 8 15 15 40 20

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)