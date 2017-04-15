Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 15
Honved 2 Paks 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Diosgyor 0
Ujpest 2 Gyirmot 2
Videoton FC 1 Mezokovesd 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Honved 27 15 5 7 41 25 50
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 27 14 7 6 52 23 49
3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41
-------------------------
4 Szombathelyi Haladas 27 11 6 10 34 34 39
-------------------------
5 Ferencvaros 26 10 9 7 41 34 39
6 Paks 27 9 11 7 32 30 38
7 Ujpest 27 8 12 7 41 41 36
8 Mezokoevesd 27 9 8 10 30 38 35
9 Debrecen 26 8 6 12 30 35 30
10 MTK Hungaria 26 7 9 10 20 28 30
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 27 8 4 15 32 51 28
12 Gyirmot 27 4 8 15 15 40 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)
319