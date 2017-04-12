Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 12

Gyirmot 0 Videoton FC 1

Mezokovesd 2 Debrecen 1

MTK Hungaria 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0

Paks 3 Ferencvaros 1

Tuesday, April 11

Diosgyor 2 Honved 0

Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Videoton FC 26 14 6 6 51 22 48

-------------------------

2 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47

3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 26 10 9 7 41 34 39

-------------------------

5 Paks 26 9 11 6 32 28 38

6 Szombathelyi Haladas 26 10 6 10 32 34 36

7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35

8 Mezokoevesd 26 9 7 10 29 37 34

9 Debrecen 26 8 6 12 30 35 30

10 MTK Hungaria 26 7 9 10 20 28 30

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28

12 Gyirmot 26 4 7 15 13 38 19

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Honved v Paks (1600)

Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600)

Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600)

Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600)

Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)

Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)