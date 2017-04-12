Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 12
Gyirmot 0 Videoton FC 1
Mezokovesd 2 Debrecen 1
MTK Hungaria 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Paks 3 Ferencvaros 1
Tuesday, April 11
Diosgyor 2 Honved 0
Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 26 14 6 6 51 22 48
-------------------------
2 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47
3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 26 10 9 7 41 34 39
-------------------------
5 Paks 26 9 11 6 32 28 38
6 Szombathelyi Haladas 26 10 6 10 32 34 36
7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35
8 Mezokoevesd 26 9 7 10 29 37 34
9 Debrecen 26 8 6 12 30 35 30
10 MTK Hungaria 26 7 9 10 20 28 30
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28
12 Gyirmot 26 4 7 15 13 38 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Honved v Paks (1600)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600)
Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600)
Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600)
Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)
Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)
1.2k