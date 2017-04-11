Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 11

Diosgyor 2 Honved 0

Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47

-------------------------

2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45

3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 25 10 9 6 40 31 39

-------------------------

5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35

6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35

7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35

8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31

9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30

10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28

12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, April 12

Gyirmot v Videoton FC (1600)

Mezokovesd v Debrecen (1600)

MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600)

Paks v Ferencvaros (1600)

Saturday, April 15

Honved v Paks (1600)

Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600)

Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600)

Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600)

Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)

Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)