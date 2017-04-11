Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 11
Diosgyor 2 Honved 0
Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47
-------------------------
2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45
3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 25 10 9 6 40 31 39
-------------------------
5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35
6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35
7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35
8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31
9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30
10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28
12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 12
Gyirmot v Videoton FC (1600)
Mezokovesd v Debrecen (1600)
MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600)
Paks v Ferencvaros (1600)
Saturday, April 15
Honved v Paks (1600)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600)
Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600)
Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600)
Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630)
Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)
