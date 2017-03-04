Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 4
Debrecen 3 Diosgyor 0
Gyirmot 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Mezokovesd 0 Vasas Budapest 2
MTK Hungaria 1 Paks 2
Videoton FC 3 Honved 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 22 12 5 5 47 20 41
-------------------------
2 Honved 22 12 4 6 35 21 40
3 Vasas Budapest 21 11 5 5 33 19 38
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 21 8 8 5 34 27 32
-------------------------
5 Mezokoevesd 22 8 6 8 24 29 30
6 Ujpest 21 7 9 5 33 31 30
7 Paks 22 7 9 6 25 25 30
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 21 8 5 8 24 26 29
9 Debrecen 22 6 6 10 23 27 24
10 MTK Hungaria 22 5 8 9 17 27 23
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 22 6 3 13 26 45 21
12 Gyirmot 22 3 6 13 10 34 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Ujpest v Ferencvaros (1700)
1.2k