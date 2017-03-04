Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Debrecen 3 Diosgyor 0

Gyirmot 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 2

Mezokovesd 0 Vasas Budapest 2

MTK Hungaria 1 Paks 2

Videoton FC 3 Honved 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Videoton FC 22 12 5 5 47 20 41

-------------------------

2 Honved 22 12 4 6 35 21 40

3 Vasas Budapest 21 11 5 5 33 19 38

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 21 8 8 5 34 27 32

-------------------------

5 Mezokoevesd 22 8 6 8 24 29 30

6 Ujpest 21 7 9 5 33 31 30

7 Paks 22 7 9 6 25 25 30

8 Szombathelyi Haladas 21 8 5 8 24 26 29

9 Debrecen 22 6 6 10 23 27 24

10 MTK Hungaria 22 5 8 9 17 27 23

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 22 6 3 13 26 45 21

12 Gyirmot 22 3 6 13 10 34 15

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Ujpest v Ferencvaros (1700)