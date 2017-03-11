Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Debrecen 1 Paks 3
Mezokovesd 1 Gyirmot 1
MTK Hungaria 1 Vasas Budapest 0
Videoton FC 2 Diosgyor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44
-------------------------
2 Honved 22 12 4 6 35 21 40
3 Vasas Budapest 22 11 5 6 33 20 38
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 22 9 8 5 35 27 35
-------------------------
5 Paks 23 8 9 6 28 26 33
6 Mezokoevesd 23 8 7 8 25 30 31
7 Ujpest 22 7 9 6 33 32 30
8 Szombathelyi Haladas 21 8 5 8 24 26 29
9 MTK Hungaria 23 6 8 9 18 27 26
10 Debrecen 23 6 6 11 24 30 24
-------------------------
11 Diosgyor 23 6 3 14 26 47 21
12 Gyirmot 23 3 7 13 11 35 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Ferencvaros v Szombathelyi Haladas (1700)
Ujpest v Honved (1700)
