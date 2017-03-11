Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

Debrecen 1 Paks 3

Mezokovesd 1 Gyirmot 1

MTK Hungaria 1 Vasas Budapest 0

Videoton FC 2 Diosgyor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44

-------------------------

2 Honved 22 12 4 6 35 21 40

3 Vasas Budapest 22 11 5 6 33 20 38

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 22 9 8 5 35 27 35

-------------------------

5 Paks 23 8 9 6 28 26 33

6 Mezokoevesd 23 8 7 8 25 30 31

7 Ujpest 22 7 9 6 33 32 30

8 Szombathelyi Haladas 21 8 5 8 24 26 29

9 MTK Hungaria 23 6 8 9 18 27 26

10 Debrecen 23 6 6 11 24 30 24

-------------------------

11 Diosgyor 23 6 3 14 26 47 21

12 Gyirmot 23 3 7 13 11 35 16

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 11

Ferencvaros v Szombathelyi Haladas (1700)

Ujpest v Honved (1700)