Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 18

Vasas Budapest Szombathelyi Haladas Postponed

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Videoton FC 19 10 4 5 39 19 34

-------------------------

2 Honved 19 10 4 5 32 17 34

3 Vasas Budapest 19 10 4 5 30 18 34

-------------------------

4 Ferencvaros 19 8 6 5 34 27 30

-------------------------

5 Mezokoevesd 19 7 6 6 21 22 27

6 Ujpest 19 6 9 4 30 26 27

7 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 7 5 7 22 23 26

8 Paks 19 5 8 6 18 24 23

9 Diosgyor 19 6 3 10 24 36 21

10 Debrecen 19 5 5 9 20 26 20

-------------------------

11 MTK Hungaria 19 4 8 7 12 21 20

12 Gyirmot 19 3 4 12 8 31 13

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

11-12: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 18

Gyirmot v Paks (1430)

Mezokovesd v Diosgyor (1430)

MTK Hungaria v Honved (1430)

Vasas Budapest v Szombathelyi Haladas (1430) Postponed

Videoton FC v Ujpest (1430)

Debrecen v Ferencvaros (1700)