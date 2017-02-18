Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 18
Vasas Budapest Szombathelyi Haladas Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Videoton FC 19 10 4 5 39 19 34
-------------------------
2 Honved 19 10 4 5 32 17 34
3 Vasas Budapest 19 10 4 5 30 18 34
-------------------------
4 Ferencvaros 19 8 6 5 34 27 30
-------------------------
5 Mezokoevesd 19 7 6 6 21 22 27
6 Ujpest 19 6 9 4 30 26 27
7 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 7 5 7 22 23 26
8 Paks 19 5 8 6 18 24 23
9 Diosgyor 19 6 3 10 24 36 21
10 Debrecen 19 5 5 9 20 26 20
-------------------------
11 MTK Hungaria 19 4 8 7 12 21 20
12 Gyirmot 19 3 4 12 8 31 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Gyirmot v Paks (1430)
Mezokovesd v Diosgyor (1430)
MTK Hungaria v Honved (1430)
Vasas Budapest v Szombathelyi Haladas (1430) Postponed
Videoton FC v Ujpest (1430)
Debrecen v Ferencvaros (1700)
